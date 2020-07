Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 17:35 Hits: 2

The Air Force's top general said he doesn't dwell on losing out on the chairmanship of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/22/i-never-looked-back-goldfein-says-trumps-joint-chiefs-chairman-pick-wasnt-personal.html