Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 14:08 Hits: 1

U.S. forces conducted an airstrike against ISIS in Somalia on Tuesday, the U.S. military said.The airstrike happened after the militants attacked partner forces in a remote location near Timirshe in the northeastern part of the country, U.S. Africa...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/508474-us-military-strikes-isis-in-somalia