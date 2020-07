Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The U.S. Space Force’s official motto will be “semper supra,” the Latin for “always above,” the military service announced Wednesday.The Space Force also unveiled Wednesday its official logo, a silver delta symbol with the Polaris star in the center...

