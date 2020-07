Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 18:40 Hits: 1

The White House on Tuesday threatened to veto annual defense policy legislation in part because it includes a provision that would direct the Pentagon to rename military bases currently named after Confederate leaders.The Office of Management and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/508356-white-house-threatens-veto-of-defense-bill-over-confederate-provision