Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:29 Hits: 1

The Senate on Tuesday rejected a proposal to place broad restrictions on the transfer of military-grade equipment to local police departments.Senators voted 51-49 on an amendment, spearheaded by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), to a mammoth defense...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508377-senate-rejects-broad-restrictions-on-transfers-of-military-grade-equipment-to