Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 21:48 Hits: 3

The House approved its annual defense policy bill in a 295-125 vote on Tuesday, taking a step toward confrontation with President Trump over stripping Confederate names from military bases. The fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/508353-house-passes-defense-policy-bill-trump-threatened-to-veto