Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that he has not given orders to pull U.S. troops from South Korea, but did not rule out such a decision in the future.“I’ve issued no orders to withdraw forces from the Korean Peninsula,” Esper said during a...

