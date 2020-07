Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 22:36 Hits: 3

The House approved Monday a measure aimed at preventing President Trump from conducting the United States’s first explosive nuclear test in decades.The House voted 227-179, largely along party lines, to pass an amendment to the National...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/508206-house-votes-to-block-funding-for-nuclear-testing