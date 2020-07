Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 18:05 Hits: 3

Indonesia’s interest in the fleet comes two weeks after the surprise announcement that the U.S. State Department cleared the country to buy the Bell-Boeing MV-22 tilt-rotor aircraft.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/N7cgTY77inY/