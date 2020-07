Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 00:41 Hits: 7

The Trump administration’s agreement with the Taliban has passed its first major deadline, but hopes for peace in Afghanistan remain as dim as ever. The U.S.-Taliban deal this past week hit the 135-day mark, the point by which the U.S. military...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/507883-trump-afghan-deal-passes-key-deadline-but-peace-elusive