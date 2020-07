Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 21:23 Hits: 2

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said the Navy is launching three investigations into the ship's fire.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/17/navys-top-admiral-wont-yet-say-if-bonhomme-richard-will-be-repaired-after-fire.html