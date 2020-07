Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 19:54 Hits: 1

The medal, which is the Army's highest award for non-combat heroism, was presented by Gen. James McConville.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/17/retired-army-master-sergeant-gets-heroism-medal-stopping-shooter-kansas-bridge.html