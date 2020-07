Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 15:32 Hits: 1

The Pentagon released a new policy Friday that would ban the display of the Confederate battle flag without explicitly mentioning it.The policy specifies which types of flags are allowed, a list that does not include the Confederate flag, thereby...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/507809-pentagon-effectively-bans-confederate-flag-display