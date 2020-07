Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 15:35 Hits: 1

The new policy effectively bans Confederate flags on all military property by listing the types of flags that are allowed to be displayed, including the flags of the United States, the states and territories, the armed services, and allies.

Read more https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000173-5d69-d26c-af77-5f7f9ab70000