Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 13:25 Hits: 3

Pentagon leaders need “around $10 billion” in the next pandemic aid package to cover defense contractors’ coronavirus-related costs. But it’s unclear how the hefty funding handout will square with...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/nS1w6oucHto/