Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 13:25 Hits: 4

A coalition of former military officials is urging lawmakers to extend a ban on drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, arguing a lapse in the moratorium will hurt military preparedness.The letter comes as Florida lawmakers are seeking to extend the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507626-former-military-leaders-push-to-extend-ban-on-offshore-drilling-in