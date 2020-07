Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 22:54 Hits: 3

The Kremlin’s cyber attack on the UK, U.S., and Canada suggests their coronavirus vaccine — and a key Putin promise — is far from reality.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/07/russias-attempted-vaccine-hack-suggests-research-and-putins-grand-plan-has-stalled/166970/