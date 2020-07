Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 01:44 Hits: 4

The Defense Department is reportedly considering a plan that would ban the Confederate flag in agency buildings and facilities without directly naming it.The Associated Press reported Thursday that officials are weighing a policy that would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/507770-pentagon-mulling-plan-to-ban-confederate-flag-without-mentioning-it-by-name