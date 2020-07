Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 19:07 Hits: 4

The European Union should prepare for the possibility of a gradual U.S. disengagement from the continent, even if Democratic challenger Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump in the November...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/BXBxcGlFe20/