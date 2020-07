Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 23:04 Hits: 1

The commander of the U.S. Central Command reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to peace and stability in the country, a statement from the Afghan president's office said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/R5J2B7n5XPY/