Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 00:11 Hits: 3

The Defense Department announced Tuesday that U.S. troops have withdrawn from five military bases and reduced the size of its forces in Afghanistan as part of the agreement reached with Taliban in February.Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/507378-pentagon-us-has-withdrawn-from-5-bases-in-afghanistan-after-taliban-agreement