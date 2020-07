Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 21:35 Hits: 2

Corporal Thae Ohu has struggled in the five years since she says she was sexually assaulted by a fellow Marine.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/13/family-wants-military-help-marine-cope-sex-assault-instead-shes-brig.html