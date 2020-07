Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 23:07 Hits: 2

The fire suppression system aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard was inoperable Sunday when flames engulfed the ship in San Diego, according to a top Navy official on Monday.The Halon gas system “was not in operation just because it was being worked on”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/507150-fire-suppression-system-was-off-for-maintenance-when-navy-ship-blaze-broke-out