Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 18:47 Hits: 2

At least 21 sailors were being treated for injuries on Sunday after a fire and explosion were reported on board the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.The Naval Surface Forces reported on Twitter that “local, base, and shipboard fire...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506971-firefighters-respond-to-blaze-on-board-us-navy-ship