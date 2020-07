Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020

A few dozen U.S. Marines have tested positive for coronavirus in Okinawa, Japan, officials announced Saturday.Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said at a press conference Saturday that he could only disclose that a “few dozen” American marines tested...

