Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 19:06 Hits: 3

China has doubled down on its stance that it won't engage in nuclear talks with the U.S. and Russia, reiterating that it has made its position on the matter "very clear."Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506792-china-turns-down-nuclear-arms-control-talks-with-us-and-russia