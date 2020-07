Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 23:45 Hits: 5

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would review President Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany, according to a top Biden campaign aide. “We would review all of the decisions that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506683-biden-to-review-trump-move-pulling-troops-from-germany-if-elected-aide-says