Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

A woman will join the Green Berets after she successfully completed Army Special Forces training, a first for the U.S. military.The soldier graduated on Thursday in a ceremony for the Special Forces Qualification Course, U.S. Army Special Operations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506593-woman-to-join-green-berets-for-first-time-in-us-military-history