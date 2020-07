Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 20:34 Hits: 4

A House subcommittee has advanced a defense spending bill that would allocate money for the Army to change Confederate base names and that seeks to block President Trump’s use of Pentagon funds for his border wall.The House Appropriations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506454-house-subpanel-advances-695b-pentagon-spending-bill-with-money-for-army-to