Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 19:39 Hits: 4

There’s a growing bipartisan appetite to block and ban China from buying U.S. tech. But actually enforcing blockades requires work.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/07/biden-pledged-prohibit-us-tech-companies-helping-china-it-wont-be-easy/166740/