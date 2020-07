Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 17:14 Hits: 1

200 police were dispatched to break up the festivities on Haeundae Beach in Busan after receiving more than 70 complaints.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/07/us-troops-accused-of-wreaking-havoc-july-fourth-beach-party-south-korea.html