Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 14:25 Hits: 3

The top U.S. general in the Middle East predicts that a small amount of U.S. troops will remain in Iraq for the foreseeable future.“I believe that going forward, they’re going to want us to be with them,” U.S. Central Command head Marine Gen....

