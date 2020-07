Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 14:00 Hits: 7

In an interview with C4ISRNET, the U.S. Army’s program executive officer for intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors talks about how to ensure soldiers can detect, recognize and identify the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/Xp9Kjv4lVyw/