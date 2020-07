Articles

A spending bill released by House Democrats would ban funding from being used to conduct a nuclear test.The House Appropriation Committee’s draft fiscal 2021 appropriations bill for the Energy Department would prohibit funding from being used to “...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506067-spending-bill-would-block-funding-for-nuclear-testing