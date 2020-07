Articles

A U.S. soldier deployed to Kosovo was killed in a “non-combat related incident” over the weekend, the Pentagon announced on Monday.Pfc. Alexander Blake Klass, 20, of Willamina, Ore., died as the result of the July 4 incident at Camp Novo Selo,...

