Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 16:43 Hits: 1

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said on Sunday that President Trump should sign the defense policy bill, which includes a provision to rename the military bases that are named after Confederate officers.The Iowa Republican, who is running for reelection...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/505925-ernst-says-trump-should-sign-defense-policy-bill