Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020

The Senate on Wednesday rejected an attempt by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to include a proposal on withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan in a mammoth defense policy bill. Senators voted 60-33 to table Paul's amendment to the National...

