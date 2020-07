Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 21:27 Hits: 1

Sen. Duckworth said she would block a promotions list with 1,123 names on it until she had confirmation.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/02/duckworth-says-shell-block-military-promotions-until-vindman-gets-consideration.html