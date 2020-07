Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 22:31 Hits: 1

Programming note: Overnight Defense will be taking a break for the Fourth of July holiday. We will return Monday, July 6. Have a happy and safe Independence Day!Happy Wednesday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/overnights/505536-overnight-defense-house-panel-votes-to-ban-confederate-flag-at