Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 02:15 Hits: 1

Afghan contractor Rahmatullah Azizi was named in a U.S. intelligence report as one of the key middlemen who delivered cash from Russia’s GRU to the Taliban to target American troops, The New York Times reported Wednesday.American and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/505558-afghan-contractor-delivered-russian-cash-to-the-taliban-to-target-us-soldiers