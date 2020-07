Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 03:43 Hits: 3

The House Armed Services Committee has voted against limiting presidential authority under the Insurrection Act, the law President Trump threatened to invoke to deploy active-duty troops in response to protests against racial injustices.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/505569-house-panel-votes-against-curtailing-insurrection-act-powers-after-heated