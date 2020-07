Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 15:33 Hits: 0

Top Pentagon officials will testify publicly next week on the military’s response to protests over racial injustices, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said Tuesday.Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/505214-pentagon-leaders-set-to-testify-before-house-panel-july-9