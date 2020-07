Articles

Top Democrats are requesting that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper testify over multiple reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked fighters to target U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Sen. Bob Menendez (N.J...

