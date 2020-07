Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that Russia should not be readmitted to the Group of Seven (G-7), breaking with President Trump, who has repeatedly floated having Moscow attend the group's summits. Asked if Russia...

