Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 11:34 Hits: 5

The Department of Defense (DOD) said late Monday that it has not validated reported intelligence assessing that Russia offered bounties to incentivize Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition forces, including U.S. troops, in Afghanistan. “...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/505164-pentagon-no-corroborating-evidence-to-validate-bounty-allegations