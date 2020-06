Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 02:09 Hits: 4

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/kZQFfQry4o0/