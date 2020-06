Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 16:50 Hits: 2

The C-124 smashed into Mount Gannett north of Anchorage on Nov. 22, 1952, killing all 41 passengers and 11 crew members.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/29/more-fragments-1952-air-force-crash-alaska-found-glacier.html