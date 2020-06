Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 14:01 Hits: 2

Trump administration officials will brief members of Congress about intelligence regarding Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, the White House confirmed on Monday.White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during an...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504989-white-house-says-congress-will-be-briefed-on-in-russian-bounties