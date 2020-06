Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 19:19 Hits: 3

A bipartisan group of senators is trying to place limits on President Trump's ability to remove troops from Germany unless the administration is able to meet a slew of requirements. The proposal, spearheaded by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/505077-senators-aim-to-limit-trumps-ability-to-remove-troops-from-germany