Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 16:07 Hits: 0

The Air Force must maintain 50 primary mission KC-10A aircraft in 2021, legislation says. It must keep 24 combat-coded B-1s.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/24/kc-10-tankers-b-1-bombers-can-slowly-be-retired-lawmakers-say.html